TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 3, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

149 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and

Baffin Bay.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

6 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

5 to 8 ft expected.

* WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and

Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 PM CST Friday.

