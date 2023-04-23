TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 22, 2023

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers. Breezy and not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Breezy

with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning.

Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning.

Cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Cooler

with highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs around

50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 70.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers,

mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

331 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

