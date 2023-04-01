TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 1, 2023

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

TXZ035-020015-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with

highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ026-020015-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ021-020015-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy and much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ022-020015-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and much cooler with

highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy and much colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ023-020015-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with

highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ024-020015-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with

highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ025-020015-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with

highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ027-020015-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and much cooler with

highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ028-020015-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and much cooler with

highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ029-020015-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with

highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ030-020015-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with

highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ031-020015-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with

highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ032-020015-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ033-020015-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with

highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ034-020015-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with

highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ036-020015-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with

highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ037-020015-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with

highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ038-020015-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy and much cooler with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ039-020015-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with

highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Very windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ040-020015-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with

highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ041-020015-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to southwest

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with

highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ042-020015-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy and cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ043-020015-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy and much cooler with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ044-020015-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

1159 AM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

clear. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

