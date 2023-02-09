TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

_____

248 FPUS54 KLUB 090930

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

TXZ035-091030-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Brisk

with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Brisk, cold with

lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ026-091030-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning.

A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Brisk with highs around

50. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ021-091030-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Windy, cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Brisk,

cold with lows around 18. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ022-091030-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Brisk, cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this

afternoon. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around

19. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ023-091030-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow with a slight chance of

rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk,

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s this afternoon. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ024-091030-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain and snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into

the lower 40s this afternoon. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ025-091030-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning.

A chance of rain this afternoon. Brisk with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ027-091030-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow with a slight chance of

rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk,

cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Brisk,

cold with lows around 19. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ028-091030-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain and snow this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s this afternoon. North winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ029-091030-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain and snow this afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ030-091030-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of rain this afternoon. Brisk, cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 this

afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk, cold with

lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ031-091030-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ032-091030-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning.

A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ033-091030-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Brisk,

colder with lows around 20. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ034-091030-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Brisk, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Brisk, colder with

lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ036-091030-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk, cold with

lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ037-091030-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Breezy

with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk, cold with

lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ038-091030-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Cold with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.

$$

TXZ039-091030-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of snow with a slight chance of rain

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Brisk,

colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ040-091030-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Brisk, colder with

lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ041-091030-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Breezy

with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk, cold with

lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ042-091030-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Brisk, cold with

lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ043-091030-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ044-091030-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

330 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

