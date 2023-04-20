TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 _____ 130 FPUS54 KLCH 200829 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 TXZ180-202215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ201-202215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature falling into the upper 70s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ515-202215- Upper Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont and China 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ615-202215- Lower Jefferson- Including the cities of Nederland, Port Arthur, Sea Rim State Park, and Sabine Pass 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ516-202215- Northern Orange- Including the city of Mauriceville 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ616-202215- Southern Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Bridge City, and Vidor 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ259-202215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ260-202215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ261-202215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ262-202215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.