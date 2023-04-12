TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

275 FPUS54 KLCH 120756

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

256 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

TXZ180-122215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

256 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ201-122215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

256 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ515-122215-

Upper Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont and China

256 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ615-122215-

Lower Jefferson-

Including the cities of Nederland, Port Arthur,

Sea Rim State Park, and Sabine Pass

256 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ516-122215-

Northern Orange-

Including the city of Mauriceville

256 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ616-122215-

Southern Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Bridge City, and Vidor

256 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ259-122215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

256 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ260-122215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

256 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ261-122215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

256 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ262-122215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

256 AM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

