TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 24, 2023

264 FPUS54 KLCH 250826

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

326 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

TXZ180-252215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

326 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ201-252215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

326 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ515-252215-

Upper Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont and China

326 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ615-252215-

Lower Jefferson-

Including the cities of Nederland, Port Arthur,

Sea Rim State Park, and Sabine Pass

326 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ516-252215-

Northern Orange-

Including the city of Mauriceville

326 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ616-252215-

Southern Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Bridge City, and Vidor

326 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ259-252215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

326 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ260-252215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

326 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ261-252215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

326 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ262-252215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

326 AM CDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

