TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 19, 2023

_____

815 FPUS54 KLCH 200808

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

TXZ180-202230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ201-202230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ515-202230-

Upper Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont and China

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ615-202230-

Lower Jefferson-

Including the cities of Nederland, Port Arthur,

Sea Rim State Park, and Sabine Pass

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ516-202230-

Northern Orange-

Including the city of Mauriceville

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ616-202230-

Southern Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Bridge City, and Vidor

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

TXZ259-202230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ260-202230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

TXZ261-202230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ262-202230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

308 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather