TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

764 FPUS54 KLCH 010845

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

245 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

TXZ180-012230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

245 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ201-012230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

245 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ215-012230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

245 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ216-012230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

245 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ259-012230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

245 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ260-012230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

245 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then rain

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature around 40.

North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ261-012230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

245 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ262-012230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

245 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

