TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 26, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

343 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

TXZ180-272215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

343 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising

into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ201-272215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

343 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy with

a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

TXZ215-272215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

343 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ216-272215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

343 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ259-272215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

343 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ260-272215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

343 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Widespread frost this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

TXZ261-272215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

343 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising

into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TXZ262-272215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

343 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

