TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 3, 2023

400 FPUS54 KHGX 040743

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

TXZ211-042100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ237-042100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler with lows

around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ196-042100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ195-042100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ214-042100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ210-042100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ227-042100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ238-042100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ198-042100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ213-042100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 70s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ163-042100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs around 60.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ235-042100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ200-042100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ176-042100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ236-042100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

70. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ199-042100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ179-042100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ178-042100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ164-042100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ177-042100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ212-042100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ197-042100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ226-042100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature

falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ300-042100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler with highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ313-042100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ338-042100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ337-042100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ336-042100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with

lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

70. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ335-042100-

Coastal Jackson-

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Less

humid with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ436-042100-

Matagorda Islands-

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling to around

70 in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Breezy. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ437-042100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ438-042100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs around

80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ439-042100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

243 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Temperature

falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

