TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

TXZ211-281000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ237-281000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ196-281000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ195-281000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Windy

and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ214-281000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Patchy fog.

Patchy fog through the day. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ210-281000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs around

80. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ227-281000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ238-281000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Patchy fog.

Patchy fog. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ198-281000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ213-281000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ163-281000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ235-281000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ200-281000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ176-281000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ236-281000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ199-281000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs around

80. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ179-281000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ178-281000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ164-281000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. More humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ177-281000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs around

80. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ212-281000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs around

80. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. More humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ197-281000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ226-281000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ300-281000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Much cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ313-281000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Patchy fog

through the day. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ338-281000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Areas of

dense fog. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ337-281000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Patchy fog

through the day. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ336-281000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy fog through

the day. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ335-281000-

Coastal Jackson-

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the day.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ436-281000-

Matagorda Islands-

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Patchy fog through

the day. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy. Near steady temperature

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ437-281000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Patchy fog

through the day. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ438-281000-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog. Patchy fog

through the day. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ439-281000-

Bolivar Peninsula-

157 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Areas of

dense fog. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

