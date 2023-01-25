TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

TXZ211-252200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ237-252200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ196-252200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ195-252200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ214-252200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

TXZ210-252200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ227-252200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ238-252200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

TXZ198-252200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ213-252200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

TXZ163-252200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ235-252200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ200-252200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ176-252200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ236-252200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ199-252200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ179-252200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ178-252200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ164-252200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

TXZ177-252200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ212-252200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ197-252200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ226-252200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ300-252200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Temperature rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

TXZ313-252200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

TXZ338-252200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

TXZ337-252200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature rising to around 60 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TXZ336-252200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature rising to around 60 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ335-252200-

Coastal Jackson-

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ436-252200-

Matagorda Islands-

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ437-252200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ438-252200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ439-252200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

258 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

