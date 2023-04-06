TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023 _____ 873 FPUS54 KFWD 060805 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 TXZ119-062115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ118-062115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ159-062115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ158-062115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Patchy fog this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ104-062115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ103-062115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ093-062115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ092-062115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ091-062115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ102-062115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ101-062115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ100-062115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ115-062115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ116-062115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ117-062115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ131-062115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ132-062115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ130-062115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ129-062115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ141-062115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ142-062115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ156-062115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ157-062115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ143-062115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ144-062115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ133-062115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ134-062115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ145-062115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ146-062115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ161-062115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ160-062115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Patchy fog. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ174-062115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ175-062115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ162-062115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ147-062115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ148-062115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Patchy fog. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ135-062115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ122-062115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ121-062115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ120-062115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ105-062115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ123-062115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ107-062115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ106-062115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ095-062115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ094-062115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 305 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$