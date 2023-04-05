TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 4, 2023 _____ 142 FPUS54 KFWD 050811 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 TXZ119-052115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ118-052115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ159-052115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ158-052115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ104-052115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ103-052115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ093-052115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ092-052115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ091-052115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ102-052115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ101-052115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ100-052115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ115-052115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ116-052115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ117-052115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ131-052115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ132-052115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ130-052115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ129-052115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ141-052115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ142-052115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ156-052115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ157-052115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ143-052115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ144-052115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ133-052115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles this morning. Cooler with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ134-052115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ145-052115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ146-052115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ161-052115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ160-052115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ174-052115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ175-052115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ162-052115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ147-052115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ148-052115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ135-052115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ122-052115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ121-052115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ120-052115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ105-052115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ123-052115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ107-052115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ106-052115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ095-052115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ094-052115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 311 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather