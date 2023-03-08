TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 7, 2023

_____

371 FPUS54 KFWD 080715

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

TXZ119-081115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of drizzle. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ118-081115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms with

a slight chance of drizzle. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ159-081115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ158-081115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ104-081115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ103-081115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ093-081115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ092-081115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ091-081115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ102-081115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of drizzle. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ101-081115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of drizzle. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ100-081115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of drizzle. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ115-081115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms with

a slight chance of drizzle. Much cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ116-081115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms with

a slight chance of drizzle. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ117-081115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms with

a slight chance of drizzle. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ131-081115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers,

thunderstorms with a slight chance of drizzle. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ132-081115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of drizzle. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ130-081115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers,

thunderstorms with a slight chance of drizzle. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to

around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ129-081115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers, thunderstorms with

a slight chance of drizzle. Much cooler with highs in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ141-081115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ142-081115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ156-081115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ157-081115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ143-081115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ144-081115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing

to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ133-081115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of drizzle. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 70.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ134-081115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of drizzle. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ145-081115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ146-081115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ161-081115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ160-081115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ174-081115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ175-081115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ162-081115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ147-081115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ148-081115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ135-081115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ122-081115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ121-081115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of drizzle. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ120-081115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of drizzle. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ105-081115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of drizzle. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ123-081115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of drizzle. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ107-081115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of drizzle. Showers

likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ106-081115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of drizzle. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ095-081115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a slight

chance of drizzle. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ094-081115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

115 AM CST Wed Mar 8 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather