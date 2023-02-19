TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 18, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer

with highs in the upper 70s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much warmer with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs around 70.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Breezy with lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 60. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around

80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around 60. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around

80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around

80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs around 70. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around

80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much warmer with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer

with highs in the mid 70s.

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warmer

with highs in the mid 70s.

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

302 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

