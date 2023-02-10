TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 9, 2023

_____

376 FPUS54 KFWD 101030

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

TXZ119-102315-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

$$

TXZ118-102315-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

$$

TXZ159-102315-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs around

50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ158-102315-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ104-102315-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. No snow accumulation expected. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ103-102315-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow this

morning. No snow accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ093-102315-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning. Cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. No snow accumulation expected. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. No snow accumulation expected. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ092-102315-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow this morning.

No snow accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder with lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ091-102315-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. No snow accumulation

expected. Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder with lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ102-102315-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. No snow accumulation

expected. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Colder with lows

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ101-102315-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ100-102315-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ115-102315-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ116-102315-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of rain this morning. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ117-102315-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Colder

with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ131-102315-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ132-102315-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs

around 50.

$$

TXZ130-102315-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of rain this morning. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 19.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ129-102315-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ141-102315-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, colder with lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ142-102315-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

$$

TXZ156-102315-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ157-102315-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs around

50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ143-102315-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs

around 50.

$$

TXZ144-102315-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs

around 50.

$$

TXZ133-102315-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs

around 50.

$$

TXZ134-102315-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this morning. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ145-102315-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ146-102315-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this morning. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

$$

TXZ161-102315-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning. Much cooler

with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

$$

TXZ160-102315-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

$$

TXZ174-102315-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ175-102315-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ162-102315-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning. Much

cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

$$

TXZ147-102315-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sprinkles this morning. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

$$

TXZ148-102315-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain this morning. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. No snow accumulation expected. Cold with lows in the mid

30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

$$

TXZ135-102315-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. No

snow accumulation expected. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

$$

TXZ122-102315-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of

sprinkles this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. No

snow accumulation expected. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s.

$$

TXZ121-102315-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. No snow accumulation expected. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ120-102315-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of sprinkles this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. No snow accumulation expected. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs

around 50.

$$

TXZ105-102315-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of

sprinkles this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower

40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. A

light dusting of snow possible. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ123-102315-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then a chance of

sprinkles this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. A

light dusting of snow possible. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

$$

TXZ107-102315-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. A light dusting

of snow possible. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

$$

TXZ106-102315-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. A light dusting

of snow possible. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

$$

TXZ095-102315-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. A light dusting

of snow possible. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s.

$$

TXZ094-102315-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

430 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in

the evening. A light dusting of snow possible. Cold with lows

around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance

of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

