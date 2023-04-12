Skip to main content Turn off refresh
TX Forecast for Friday, April 14, 2023

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny;84;61;SSE;14;44%;14%;9

Abilene Dyess;Breezy in the p.m.;84;63;S;16;39%;14%;9

Alice;Breezy in the p.m.;83;65;SE;10;62%;13%;10

Alpine;A strong t-storm;84;57;WSW;12;28%;40%;10

Amarillo;A strong t-storm;80;52;S;22;36%;45%;9

Angleton;Patchy morning fog;79;61;S;7;63%;6%;10

Arlington;Mostly sunny;79;61;SSE;10;54%;5%;9

Austin;Mostly sunny;80;60;S;8;57%;5%;10

Austin Bergstrom;Sunshine, pleasant;80;58;SSE;9;59%;5%;10

Bay;Fog in the morning;80;62;S;7;64%;7%;10

Beaumont;Patchy morning fog;79;58;SSW;7;58%;10%;7

Beeville;Fog in the morning;83;64;SE;9;57%;6%;10

Borger;A strong t-storm;84;56;SSE;18;33%;47%;9

Bowie;Mostly sunny;78;60;SSE;10;55%;8%;9

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;83;61;SSE;10;46%;11%;9

Brenham;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;SSE;5;63%;4%;10

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, nice;79;59;SSE;10;55%;7%;9

Brownsville;Breezy in the p.m.;83;68;SE;11;67%;5%;11

Brownwood;Mostly sunny;83;59;SSE;11;48%;8%;10

Burnet;Mostly sunny;79;59;SSE;9;53%;8%;10

Canadian;Increasingly windy;84;58;SSE;18;39%;35%;9

Castroville;Mostly sunny, nice;81;59;SE;8;57%;8%;10

Childress;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;56;SSE;16;41%;44%;9

Cleburne;Mostly sunny;79;61;SSE;10;57%;7%;9

College Station;Mostly sunny, nice;80;59;SSE;6;60%;10%;10

Comanche;Mostly sunny;82;60;SSE;10;49%;8%;9

Conroe;Mostly sunny, nice;77;57;S;4;64%;5%;10

Corpus Christi;Breezy in the p.m.;82;67;SE;13;64%;12%;10

Corsicana;Sunshine, pleasant;78;59;SE;8;60%;6%;9

Cotulla;Mostly sunny;85;65;SE;10;52%;10%;10

Dalhart;A strong t-storm;83;48;SSW;19;33%;45%;9

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, nice;79;63;SSE;9;53%;5%;9

Dallas Redbird;Sunshine and nice;78;60;SSE;9;56%;5%;9

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;80;62;SSE;11;53%;5%;9

Decatur;Mostly sunny, nice;77;61;SSE;9;55%;12%;9

Del Rio;Partly sunny, windy;86;65;SE;16;50%;14%;10

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine and windy;85;63;SE;16;52%;14%;10

Denton;Mostly sunny, nice;77;62;SSE;11;57%;6%;9

Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;86;61;SE;12;46%;7%;10

Dumas;A strong t-storm;79;51;S;20;36%;45%;9

Edinburg;Breezy in the p.m.;81;69;SE;10;71%;12%;11

El Paso;Increasingly windy;84;60;WSW;15;11%;0%;10

Ellington;Patchy morning fog;79;62;SSW;7;59%;7%;10

Falfurrias;Fog in the morning;83;64;SE;9;66%;6%;10

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, nice;77;59;SSE;10;58%;5%;10

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, nice;79;62;SSE;10;56%;6%;9

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;78;60;SSE;12;56%;6%;9

Fort Worth Nas;Sunshine, pleasant;79;62;SSE;12;55%;6%;9

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;78;59;SSE;9;59%;5%;9

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, nice;77;59;SSE;9;55%;8%;10

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;78;60;SSE;10;57%;9%;9

Galveston;Fog in the morning;77;69;S;9;61%;6%;10

Gatesville;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;SSE;8;58%;5%;9

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;78;60;SSE;8;58%;7%;10

Giddings;Mostly sunny;78;56;SSE;5;63%;5%;10

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;76;56;SSE;5;61%;7%;7

Graham;Mostly sunny;82;61;SSE;10;51%;12%;9

Granbury;Mostly sunny;78;60;SSE;10;57%;9%;9

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;80;61;SSE;9;53%;5%;9

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;77;57;SSE;8;62%;5%;7

Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;76;49;W;27;21%;0%;10

Hamilton;Mostly sunny, nice;80;59;SSE;10;53%;6%;9

Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;82;69;SE;11;67%;12%;11

Hearne;Sunshine, pleasant;78;57;SE;6;63%;5%;10

Hebbronville;Patchy morning fog;82;64;SE;9;65%;7%;10

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;75;54;SSE;4;56%;8%;6

Hereford;A strong t-storm;81;48;SSW;19;35%;45%;9

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;SSE;9;64%;5%;9

Hondo;Lots of sun, nice;81;61;SE;10;56%;10%;10

Houston;Patchy morning fog;79;62;S;5;57%;5%;10

Houston (Hobby Airport);Fog in the morning;78;62;S;8;56%;7%;10

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Patchy morning fog;78;62;S;7;56%;7%;10

Houston / Southwest Airport;Patchy morning fog;79;57;S;7;61%;7%;10

Houston Clover;Patchy morning fog;79;61;S;7;59%;7%;10

Houston Hooks;Fog in the morning;79;59;S;6;59%;7%;10

Houston Hull;Patchy morning fog;79;61;S;6;59%;7%;10

Houston Intercontinental;Patchy morning fog;78;60;S;6;59%;6%;10

Huntsville;Mostly sunny;79;57;S;4;63%;11%;10

Ingleside;Fog in the morning;79;68;SSE;11;65%;10%;10

Jacksonville;Clouds and sun;75;56;SSE;5;62%;8%;6

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;77;56;SSE;7;63%;16%;3

Junction;Mostly sunny;83;60;SSE;12;50%;12%;10

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;78;61;SSE;8;59%;7%;10

Kerrville;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;SSE;10;59%;9%;10

Killeen;Mostly sunny, nice;77;59;SSE;10;58%;5%;10

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;79;58;SSE;10;58%;5%;10

Kingsville Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;82;66;SSE;11;64%;12%;10

La Grange;Sunshine, pleasant;78;59;SSE;6;64%;11%;10

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;79;59;S;8;56%;6%;10

Lancaster;Mostly sunny;77;59;SSE;8;61%;5%;9

Laredo;Very warm;87;68;SE;12;52%;7%;10

Llano;Mostly sunny, nice;81;59;SSE;9;49%;7%;10

Longview;Cloudy;77;54;SSE;5;60%;8%;4

Lubbock;Breezy in the p.m.;83;59;S;18;36%;31%;9

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;77;55;SE;5;64%;19%;4

Mcallen;Breezy in the p.m.;81;68;SE;12;67%;12%;11

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;SSE;9;59%;4%;9

Mckinney;Mostly sunny;78;58;SSE;9;59%;5%;9

Mesquite;Nice with sunshine;77;57;SSE;8;59%;5%;9

Midland;Partly sunny, breezy;83;62;S;16;39%;31%;10

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, breezy;83;62;S;16;39%;31%;10

Midlothian;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;SSE;8;62%;5%;9

Mineola;Sun and clouds;77;56;SSE;5;61%;8%;8

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;81;59;SSE;11;52%;7%;9

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;76;56;SSE;6;63%;13%;7

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;74;53;SSE;4;66%;10%;3

New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;80;60;SSE;9;59%;5%;10

Odessa;Partly sunny, windy;84;61;SSE;18;37%;31%;10

Orange;Fog in the morning;78;61;SSW;6;58%;14%;3

Palacios;Patchy morning fog;79;65;SSE;10;68%;8%;10

Palestine;Clouds and sun, nice;76;56;SSE;6;63%;4%;6

Pampa;Increasingly windy;81;55;SSE;21;42%;48%;9

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, warm;84;56;SSE;18;35%;44%;9

Paris;Mostly cloudy;77;56;SSE;7;60%;8%;7

Pecos;A strong t-storm;88;59;SSW;7;31%;43%;10

Perryton;Breezy;81;51;SSE;21;40%;37%;9

Plainview;Breezy;79;52;S;18;40%;32%;9

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;81;62;SE;7;61%;7%;10

Port Aransas;Fog in the morning;77;70;SE;9;70%;10%;10

Port Isabel;Breezy in the p.m.;78;70;SSE;13;73%;10%;11

Port Lavaca;Patchy morning fog;79;67;SSE;9;67%;10%;10

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;79;60;SSE;8;59%;6%;10

Robstown;Fog in the morning;82;68;SSE;11;61%;12%;10

Rockport;Patchy morning fog;79;69;SE;10;68%;10%;10

Rocksprings;Clouding up, breezy;78;59;SSE;15;55%;13%;10

San Angelo;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;64;S;15;43%;14%;10

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;80;62;SSE;8;59%;7%;10

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;79;61;SE;8;60%;7%;10

San Marcos;Mostly sunny;80;60;SSE;10;60%;5%;10

Seminole;A strong t-storm;84;56;S;12;38%;44%;10

Sherman-Denison;Nice with sunshine;77;60;SSE;10;57%;6%;9

Snyder;Breezy in the p.m.;83;59;S;16;40%;33%;9

Sonora;Breezy;83;61;SSE;16;49%;14%;10

Stephenville;Mostly sunny, nice;79;56;SSE;10;52%;6%;9

Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;77;57;SSE;6;61%;5%;7

Sweetwater;Breezy in the p.m.;84;63;S;16;40%;17%;9

Temple;Sunshine, pleasant;76;56;SSE;9;62%;6%;10

Terrell;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;SSE;8;61%;5%;9

Tyler;Partly sunny;77;56;SSE;6;59%;5%;9

Uvalde;Mostly sunny, nice;82;60;SE;10;57%;8%;10

Vernon;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;58;SSE;15;50%;17%;9

Victoria;Patchy morning fog;82;62;SE;9;63%;4%;10

Waco;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;SSE;9;59%;4%;9

Weslaco;Fog in the morning;82;69;SE;10;69%;12%;11

Wharton;Fog in the morning;78;58;SSE;5;64%;8%;10

Wichita Falls;Breezy in the p.m.;80;58;SSE;15;52%;12%;9

Wink;A strong t-storm;87;59;SSE;11;32%;43%;10

Zapata;Patchy morning fog;86;69;SE;9;61%;7%;11

