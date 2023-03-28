TX Forecast for Thursday, March 30, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Warmer;73;57;SSE;11;50%;0%;8 Abilene Dyess;Warmer;72;57;S;12;46%;3%;7 Alice;A couple of showers;70;65;ENE;11;67%;94%;2 Alpine;Partly sunny, warmer;78;52;SSE;9;43%;0%;9 Amarillo;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;47;SSE;15;31%;0%;7 Angleton;Showers around;72;63;E;11;58%;64%;3 Arlington;Partly sunny;69;57;SSE;8;54%;1%;8 Austin;A morning shower;70;59;SSE;6;52%;45%;3 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;70;58;SE;8;56%;30%;3 Bay;A stray shower;73;62;ESE;10;60%;47%;3 Beaumont;Partly sunny;73;57;E;9;49%;13%;7 Beeville;A couple of showers;69;62;ENE;9;60%;88%;2 Borger;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;51;SSE;13;27%;2%;7 Bowie;Partly sunny;67;53;SSE;8;54%;40%;8 Breckenridge;Warmer;72;56;SSE;8;53%;0%;6 Brenham;Clouds and sunshine;71;58;ESE;5;58%;32%;5 Bridgeport;Periods of sun;69;55;SSE;7;57%;2%;7 Brownsville;A t-storm around;72;66;WSW;11;79%;70%;2 Brownwood;Overcast;70;55;SSE;9;56%;3%;4 Burnet;Rather cloudy;69;56;SSE;7;56%;27%;5 Canadian;Warmer;74;48;SSE;14;34%;2%;7 Castroville;Showers around;71;59;ENE;8;51%;82%;3 Childress;Breezy and warmer;74;50;SSE;16;42%;0%;7 Cleburne;Partly sunny;70;56;SSE;8;58%;1%;8 College Station;Showers around;71;58;SE;8;56%;66%;5 Comanche;Considerable clouds;70;55;S;8;59%;2%;4 Conroe;A passing shower;73;55;ESE;7;55%;82%;5 Corpus Christi;A couple of showers;70;67;E;16;72%;94%;2 Corsicana;Partly sunny;71;56;S;7;58%;2%;8 Cotulla;Cloudy;70;63;NE;8;51%;88%;2 Dalhart;Warmer;75;44;S;16;26%;0%;7 Dallas Love;Partly sunny;70;56;SSE;7;54%;1%;8 Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;68;55;SSE;8;56%;7%;6 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Partial sunshine;69;56;SSE;9;53%;1%;8 Decatur;Partly sunny;67;55;SSE;8;54%;0%;8 Del Rio;Breezy in the p.m.;74;60;SE;11;49%;5%;2 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;73;58;SE;11;51%;29%;2 Denton;Partly sunny;69;55;SSE;9;59%;1%;8 Dryden;Warmer;73;54;ESE;11;50%;1%;6 Dumas;Warmer;73;45;S;16;29%;0%;7 Edinburg;A t-storm around;66;64;WNW;10;81%;69%;2 El Paso;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;58;SSW;9;27%;0%;8 Ellington;Rather cloudy;73;62;ESE;11;53%;24%;5 Falfurrias;A t-storm around;69;65;NE;9;74%;55%;2 Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;72;56;SSE;8;53%;15%;3 Fort Worth;Clouds and sun, nice;69;56;SSE;8;56%;1%;8 Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;69;57;SSE;9;54%;1%;8 Fort Worth Nas;Sunny intervals;69;56;SSE;8;56%;3%;7 Fort Worth Spinks;Clouds and sun, nice;69;56;SSE;8;58%;4%;4 Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;68;56;SSE;7;57%;15%;2 Gainesville;Partly sunny;67;52;SSE;9;59%;0%;7 Galveston;Breezy;71;65;ESE;15;57%;23%;6 Gatesville;Mostly cloudy;72;56;SSE;7;55%;6%;6 Georgetown;Rather cloudy;70;57;SSE;7;58%;15%;5 Giddings;Mostly cloudy;70;56;ESE;6;58%;36%;3 Gilmer;Turning sunny, nice;71;51;SE;5;49%;1%;8 Graham;Pleasant and warmer;71;55;SSE;8;50%;0%;8 Granbury;Becoming cloudy;70;55;SSE;7;60%;1%;8 Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;70;57;SSE;8;52%;1%;8 Greenville;Partly sunny;68;53;SSE;9;60%;6%;8 Guadalupe Pass;Windy and warmer;75;50;S;19;36%;0%;9 Hamilton;Mainly cloudy;70;55;SSE;8;57%;4%;6 Harlingen;A t-storm around;71;67;ESE;12;83%;70%;2 Hearne;A passing shower;72;57;SSE;6;61%;83%;4 Hebbronville;A morning shower;64;62;NE;8;74%;76%;2 Henderson;Partly sunny, nice;71;52;ESE;6;43%;1%;8 Hereford;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;47;S;13;31%;0%;8 Hillsboro;Nice with some sun;70;56;S;9;61%;1%;8 Hondo;Cloudy;70;59;E;9;53%;66%;3 Houston;A morning shower;74;61;ESE;9;51%;45%;5 Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;74;62;ESE;11;49%;30%;6 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;72;61;ESE;11;52%;33%;4 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;73;61;ESE;11;52%;33%;3 Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;73;63;ESE;11;53%;30%;4 Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;74;57;SE;8;51%;33%;6 Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;73;61;ESE;10;50%;33%;3 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;73;58;ESE;9;51%;24%;5 Huntsville;Showers around;73;56;SE;5;54%;64%;5 Ingleside;A couple of showers;70;67;E;15;70%;96%;2 Jacksonville;Sun and some clouds;70;52;SE;6;55%;12%;8 Jasper;A morning shower;70;50;ESE;6;51%;65%;8 Junction;Low clouds;71;56;SSE;10;52%;6%;3 Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;70;58;ENE;8;53%;72%;2 Kerrville;Cloudy;69;56;SSE;7;58%;76%;3 Killeen;Mostly cloudy;72;56;SSE;8;53%;15%;3 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly cloudy;71;57;SSE;8;54%;16%;3 Kingsville Nas;A t-storm around;71;67;ENE;15;70%;77%;2 La Grange;Clouds and sun;72;58;ESE;6;57%;36%;4 Lago Vista;Clouds and sun, nice;68;56;SSE;6;56%;24%;4 Lancaster;Partly sunny;68;54;SSE;8;59%;7%;6 Laredo;Cloudy and very warm;65;60;E;8;67%;66%;2 Llano;Inc. clouds;72;57;SSE;8;52%;10%;5 Longview;Turning sunny;72;51;SE;6;49%;1%;8 Lubbock;Partly sunny, warmer;74;50;SSE;12;40%;0%;8 Lufkin;Nice with some sun;73;51;SE;7;51%;4%;8 Mcallen;A t-storm around;65;63;WNW;10;80%;77%;2 Mcgregor;A shower in the a.m.;72;56;S;8;56%;58%;5 Mckinney;Partly sunny;67;54;SSE;8;60%;5%;8 Mesquite;Partly sunny;68;54;SSE;7;57%;1%;8 Midland;Warmer;76;52;S;13;43%;1%;6 Midland Airpark;Warmer;76;52;S;13;43%;1%;6 Midlothian;Partial sunshine;68;54;SSE;8;62%;7%;6 Mineola;Partial sunshine;71;53;SSE;7;54%;10%;8 Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;69;54;SSE;8;54%;1%;6 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;70;50;SE;7;52%;2%;8 Nacogdoches;A morning shower;72;48;SE;7;53%;41%;8 New Braunfels;A morning shower;70;59;E;9;53%;65%;2 Odessa;Warmer;76;52;SSE;12;44%;1%;6 Orange;Mostly cloudy;73;57;E;7;48%;12%;6 Palacios;Showers;73;65;E;14;62%;90%;3 Palestine;A morning shower;72;53;SSE;7;55%;41%;7 Pampa;Warmer;74;49;SSE;16;35%;0%;7 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Warmer;74;49;SSE;13;29%;1%;7 Paris;Mostly sunny;67;50;SE;8;57%;2%;7 Pecos;Warmer;79;50;SE;5;40%;1%;8 Perryton;Mostly sunny, milder;69;43;SSE;14;33%;0%;7 Plainview;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;46;S;13;39%;0%;8 Pleasanton;Showers around;72;60;NE;7;53%;70%;2 Port Aransas;A couple of showers;70;68;E;17;78%;90%;2 Port Isabel;A t-storm around;74;68;E;15;77%;55%;2 Port Lavaca;Showers;72;66;E;12;63%;90%;3 Randolph AFB;Mainly cloudy;70;58;ENE;9;52%;85%;2 Robstown;A couple of showers;69;67;E;12;70%;88%;2 Rockport;A couple of showers;71;67;E;15;69%;94%;2 Rocksprings;Cloudy and warmer;68;55;SSE;10;54%;6%;3 San Angelo;Warmer;75;55;S;10;50%;1%;6 San Antonio;Cloudy;71;60;ENE;9;52%;42%;2 San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;70;59;E;9;53%;44%;2 San Marcos;Partly sunny;70;59;ESE;9;54%;44%;4 Seminole;Pleasant and warmer;75;48;SSE;9;45%;0%;6 Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;67;54;SSE;10;58%;2%;7 Snyder;Warmer;74;54;S;11;46%;1%;6 Sonora;Cloudy and warmer;72;56;SSE;11;50%;2%;3 Stephenville;Becoming cloudy;69;54;S;7;56%;1%;8 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;69;53;SSE;6;54%;2%;8 Sweetwater;Warmer;75;57;S;11;50%;1%;8 Temple;Periods of sun, nice;70;57;SSE;8;57%;27%;5 Terrell;Sun and some clouds;68;53;SE;7;58%;1%;8 Tyler;Partly sunny;71;53;SE;7;52%;2%;8 Uvalde;Cloudy;70;58;ESE;8;56%;64%;3 Vernon;Warmer;71;51;SE;12;49%;0%;7 Victoria;A couple of showers;73;64;E;8;60%;86%;3 Waco;A shower in the a.m.;70;56;S;8;58%;55%;6 Weslaco;A t-storm around;67;65;WNW;10;81%;73%;2 Wharton;A passing shower;72;60;E;8;60%;82%;3 Wichita Falls;Warmer;69;52;SSE;10;48%;2%;7 Wink;Warmer;78;51;SE;9;38%;1%;8 Zapata;A morning shower;64;62;NNW;6;72%;90%;2 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather