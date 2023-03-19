TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 18, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

509 AM MDT Sun Mar 19 2023

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

509 AM MDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

509 AM MDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

509 AM MDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

509 AM MDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

509 AM MDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

509 AM MDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

509 AM MDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and

breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

