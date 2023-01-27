TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 26, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for New Mexico

National Weather Service El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

346 AM MST Fri Jan 27 2023

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

346 AM MST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

346 AM MST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

346 AM MST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

346 AM MST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s.

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

346 AM MST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 50.

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

346 AM MST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

346 AM MST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 30.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

