TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 24, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Kleberg-

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Kleberg Islands-

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Aransas Islands-

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Calhoun Islands-

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

341 AM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Cooler

with highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

