TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 _____ 204 FPUS54 KCRP 200829 ZFPCRP Zone Forecast Product for South Texas National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 TXZ343-202145- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ443-202145- Nueces Islands- Including the city of Port Aransas 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ243-202145- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ234-202145- Victoria- Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ239-202145- Webb- Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ242-202145- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ342-202145- Coastal Kleberg- 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ442-202145- Kleberg Islands- 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ344-202145- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ244-202145- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ245-202145- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ345-202145- Aransas Islands- 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ346-202145- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ246-202145- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ247-202145- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Long Mott 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ347-202145- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ447-202145- Calhoun Islands- 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ233-202145- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ232-202145- Bee- Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ241-202145- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ231-202145- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ240-202145- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ229-202145- La Salle- Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ230-202145- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 329 AM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ BF\/TMT _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather