TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

184 FPUS54 KCRP 050823

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

TXZ343-052130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

lower 70s this afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ443-052130-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ243-052130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not

as warm with highs around 80. Temperature falling into the mid

70s this afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Less

humid with lows around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 70.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ234-052130-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Less

humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ239-052130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Breezy and not as warm with highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to north

15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ242-052130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Temperature

falling into the mid 70s this afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler. Less humid

with lows around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ342-052130-

Coastal Kleberg-

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 70s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ442-052130-

Kleberg Islands-

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ344-052130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Less

humid with lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ244-052130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s this

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Less

humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ245-052130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Less

humid with lows around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ345-052130-

Aransas Islands-

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ346-052130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Less

humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ246-052130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this

afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Less

humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ247-052130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this

afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Less

humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around

70. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ347-052130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this

afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, cooler. Less humid

with lows around 60. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ447-052130-

Calhoun Islands-

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ233-052130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ232-052130-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Less

humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ241-052130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Less

humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ231-052130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ240-052130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ229-052130-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Near

steady temperature around 60. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ230-052130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

323 AM CDT Wed Apr 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Breezy and not as warm with highs around 80.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to north 15 to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

ANM

