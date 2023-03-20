TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 19, 2023

049 FPUS54 KCRP 200812

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

TXZ343-202130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ443-202130-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ243-202130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ234-202130-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to south around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ239-202130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ242-202130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ342-202130-

Coastal Kleberg-

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ442-202130-

Kleberg Islands-

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ344-202130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ244-202130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ245-202130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ345-202130-

Aransas Islands-

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ346-202130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ246-202130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ247-202130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to south around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ347-202130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ447-202130-

Calhoun Islands-

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ233-202130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A chance

of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ232-202130-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ241-202130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ231-202130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ240-202130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ229-202130-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Much warmer

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ230-202130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

312 AM CDT Mon Mar 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TC/EMF

