TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

TXZ343-031015-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, windy and much cooler with lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ443-031015-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler with lows in the lower

60s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ243-031015-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, windy and much cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ234-031015-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ239-031015-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ242-031015-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, windy and much cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ342-031015-

Coastal Kleberg-

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35

mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ442-031015-

Kleberg Islands-

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, windy, cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ344-031015-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35

mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling

into the lower 70s in the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ244-031015-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, windy and much cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ245-031015-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35

mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ345-031015-

Aransas Islands-

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35

mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ346-031015-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ246-031015-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ247-031015-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ347-031015-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35

mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ447-031015-

Calhoun Islands-

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, cooler with lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ233-031015-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ232-031015-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ241-031015-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ231-031015-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs around 80.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ240-031015-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ229-031015-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ230-031015-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

156 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much cooler with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as warm with highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

