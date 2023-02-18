TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 17, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Kleberg-

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Kleberg Islands-

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Aransas Islands-

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Calhoun Islands-

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Warmer with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Much warmer with highs around

80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Warmer with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

315 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much warmer with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

