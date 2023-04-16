TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 15, 2023

442 FPUS54 KBRO 160856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

TXZ253-161600-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ255-161600-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ355-161600-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ455-161600-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Near steady temperature around 70. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ252-161600-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ254-161600-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ354-161600-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ248-161600-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ249-161600-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ250-161600-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 80.

$$

TXZ353-161600-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ251-161600-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ351-161600-

Coastal Kenedy-

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ454-161600-

Willacy Island-

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows

in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ451-161600-

Kenedy Island-

355 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

