TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 1, 2023 _____ 657 FPUS54 KBRO 012056 ZFPBRO Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Brownsville TX 355 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023 TXZ253-020400- Southern Hidalgo- Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission, and Weslaco 355 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ255-020400- Inland Cameron- Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen 355 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ355-020400- Coastal Cameron- Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista 355 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ455-020400- Cameron Island- Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach 355 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ252-020400- Starr- Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma 355 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ254-020400- Inland Willacy- Including the city of Raymondville 355 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy with highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ354-020400- Coastal Willacy- Including the city of Port Mansfield 355 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 90. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ248-020400- Zapata- Including the city of Zapata 355 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ249-020400- Jim Hogg- Including the city of Hebbronville 355 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ250-020400- Brooks- Including the city of Falfurrias 355 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ353-020400- Northern Hidalgo- Including the city of San Manuel 355 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ251-020400- Inland Kenedy- Including the city of Sarita 355 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ351-020400- Coastal Kenedy- 355 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ454-020400- Willacy Island- 355 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ451-020400- Kenedy Island- 355 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather