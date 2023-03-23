TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 22, 2023

439 FPUS54 KBRO 230856

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 23 2023

TXZ253-231600-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ255-231600-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 60s.

TXZ355-231600-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ455-231600-

Cameron Island-

Including the cities of South Padre Island and Boca Chica Beach

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 23 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Near steady temperature in

the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ252-231600-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ254-231600-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ354-231600-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows around 70. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs around

80. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ248-231600-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ249-231600-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

TXZ250-231600-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

TXZ353-231600-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows around 70. South winds 25 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ251-231600-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 90. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows around 70. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

TXZ351-231600-

Coastal Kenedy-

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 23 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ454-231600-

Willacy Island-

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 23 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 70. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ451-231600-

Kenedy Island-

355 AM CDT Thu Mar 23 2023

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

