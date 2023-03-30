TX Austin\/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 29, 2023 _____ 549 FPUS54 KEWX 300815 ZFPEWX Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas National Weather Service Austin\/San Antonio TX 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 TXZ192-302115- Travis- Including the city of Austin 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ205-302115- Bexar- Including the city of San Antonio 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ183-302115- Val Verde- Including the city of Del Rio 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ220-302115- Atascosa- Including the city of Pleasanton 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ187-302115- Bandera- Including the city of Bandera 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ193-302115- Bastrop- Including the city of Bastrop 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ190-302115- Blanco- Including the city of Blanco 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 80. $$ TXZ172-302115- Burnet- Including the city of Burnet 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ208-302115- Caldwell- Including the city of Lockhart 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ206-302115- Comal- Including the city of New Braunfels 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ224-302115- De Witt- Including the city of Cuero 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ228-302115- Dimmit- Including the city of Carrizo Springs 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 100. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm with highs around 90. $$ TXZ184-302115- Edwards- Including the city of Rocksprings 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ209-302115- Fayette- Including the city of La Grange 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Not as cool with lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ219-302115- Frio- Including the city of Pearsall 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ188-302115- Gillespie- Including the city of Fredericksburg 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and not as cool. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ223-302115- Gonzales- Including the city of Gonzales 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ207-302115- Guadalupe- Including the city of Seguin 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ191-302115- Hays- Including the city of San Marcos 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ222-302115- Karnes- Including the city of Karnes City 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ189-302115- Kendall- Including the city of Boerne 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 80. $$ TXZ186-302115- Kerr- Including the city of Kerrville 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 80. $$ TXZ202-302115- Kinney- Including the city of Brackettville 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ225-302115- Lavaca- Including the city of Hallettsville 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ194-302115- Lee- Including the city of Giddings 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ171-302115- Llano- Including the city of Llano 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 80. $$ TXZ217-302115- Maverick- Including the city of Eagle Pass 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ204-302115- Medina- Including the city of Hondo 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle this morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs around 90. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ185-302115- Real- Including the city of Leakey 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool. Less humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ203-302115- Uvalde- Including the city of Uvalde 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ173-302115- Williamson- Including the city of Georgetown 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 80. $$ TXZ221-302115- Wilson- Including the city of Floresville 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Areas of drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ218-302115- Zavala- Including the city of Crystal City 315 AM CDT Thu Mar 30 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 80s. $$