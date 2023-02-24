TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 23, 2023

134 FPUS54 KEWX 240818

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

TXZ192-242130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and

not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

TXZ205-242130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northeast

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ183-242130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to south 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ220-242130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ187-242130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to around 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ193-242130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not

as cool with lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and

not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy with lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ190-242130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle this

afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and

not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ172-242130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and

not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Windy with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ208-242130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy, breezy and not as

cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy with lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ206-242130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy, breezy and not as

cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ224-242130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ228-242130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ184-242130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ209-242130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Breezy with lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ219-242130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ188-242130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle this

afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Windy with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ223-242130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle this morning. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and

not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 60.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ207-242130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy, breezy and not as

cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ191-242130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy, breezy and not as

cool with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy with lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ222-242130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

TXZ189-242130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and

not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ186-242130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy and much cooler. Near steady temperature around

50. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ202-242130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ225-242130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle this morning. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ194-242130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. Much cooler.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not

as cool with lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and

not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Breezy with lows in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ171-242130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and drizzle this

afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and

not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows around

50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ217-242130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ204-242130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ185-242130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East

winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ203-242130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ173-242130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature

around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Breezy and

not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TXZ221-242130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ218-242130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

218 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

