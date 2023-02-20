TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 19, 2023

196 FPUS54 KEWX 200816

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

TXZ192-202130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ205-202130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ183-202130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ220-202130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ187-202130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ193-202130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ190-202130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy

and less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ172-202130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ208-202130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ206-202130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ224-202130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ228-202130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Less humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ184-202130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy with lows around

60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ209-202130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ219-202130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ188-202130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy

and less humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ223-202130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ207-202130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ191-202130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ222-202130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming south 25 to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

and less humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ189-202130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and less humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ186-202130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy and less humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ202-202130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Brackettville

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ225-202130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Hallettsville

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Windy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ194-202130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ171-202130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Windy

and less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ217-202130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

this morning. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Less humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ204-202130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and less humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ185-202130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy and less humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ203-202130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Breezy and less humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ173-202130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Windy and less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ221-202130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and less humid with highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ218-202130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

216 AM CST Mon Feb 20 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Less humid with highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

