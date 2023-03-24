TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 23, 2023

521 FPUS54 KAMA 240732

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

231 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

TXZ012-017-250000-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

231 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ317-250000-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

231 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ001-006-250000-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

231 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows around 40.

$$

TXZ002-250000-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

231 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers and drizzle in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ007-250000-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

231 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of drizzle in the

evening. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ003-250000-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

231 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers early. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers and

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ008-250000-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

231 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ004-250000-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

231 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of rain showers early in the morning.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain less than

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers and

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ009-250000-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

231 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain

showers early. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ005-250000-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

231 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain

showers and drizzle early. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers and

drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ010-250000-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

231 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain

showers and drizzle early. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ011-250000-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

231 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of drizzle in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ016-250000-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

231 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ013-250000-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

231 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ018-250000-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

231 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ014-250000-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

231 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle

early. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ019-250000-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

231 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ015-250000-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

231 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming partly cloudy in the

morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers

and drizzle early, then a slight chance of drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ020-250000-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

231 AM CDT Fri Mar 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

slight chance of drizzle and showers early, then a slight chance

of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain less

than 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 80.

$$

