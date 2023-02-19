TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 18, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

216 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

TXZ012-017-200100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

216 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ317-200100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

216 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs

around 70. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ001-006-200100-

Dallam-Hartley-

Including the cities of Dalhart, Ware, Conlen, Hartley, Channing,

and Romero

216 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in

the lower 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ002-200100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

216 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows

around 20. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ007-200100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

216 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming 30 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ003-200100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

216 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around

20. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ008-200100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

216 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ004-200100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

216 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around

20. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ009-200100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

216 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ005-200100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

216 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ010-200100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

216 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ011-200100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

216 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ016-200100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

216 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. West winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ013-200100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

216 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Decreasing clouds. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest 30 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs

around 70. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ018-200100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

216 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs

around 70. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ014-200100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

216 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ019-200100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

216 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ015-200100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

216 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ020-200100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

216 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

