The Nation's Weather for Friday, March 31, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As a powerful storm travels from the southern Plains to the upper Great Lakes today, a major outbreak of severe weather will unfold. Widespread high winds and a number of tornadoes are likely to be the major threats, but incidents of large hail, torrential downpours and frequent lightning strikes will also occur in some of the storms. Widespread power outages are likely. North of the severe threat zone, areas of snow and blowing snow will extend from the northern Rockies to South Dakota, central Minnesota and northern Michigan. Dry weather is forecast to hold along the Atlantic coast as high winds kick up dust and raise the wildfire risk over the southern Plains. A new storm will bring rain showers to the coasts of Washington and Oregon, while much of the Southwest can expect a dry and sunny day. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 90 at Marathon, FL National Low Thursday -12 at Brimson, MN