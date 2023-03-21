The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, March 21, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY As an area of high pressure slides toward the Atlantic coast near the Virginia capes today, warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico will be drawn northward over the eastern half of the nation. By midweek, temperatures in some areas will be 40-60 degrees higher than Sunday and early Monday. Rain will gather over the central and southern Plains states. As cold air holds its ground, snow is forecast to expand eastward from northern Idaho and Montana to parts of Minnesota and northern Michigan. A major storm with heavy rain and snow as well as gusty winds will push onshore in California and spread to the interior Southwest. Flooding problems with mudslides, avalanches, road closures and power outages will increase in number as the storm continues into Wednesday. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 79 at El Centro, CA National Low Monday -8 at Crane Lake, MN _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather