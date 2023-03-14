The Nation's Weather for Tuesday, March 14, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A strengthening nor'easter will bring not only heavy snow from New England to eastern and central New York today but also blizzard conditions to some areas. The combination of wet, clinging snow and high winds is likely to create scores of power outages. Even outside of the heaviest snow, strong winds and rain or snow for a time near the southeastern New England and upper mid-Atlantic coast will lead to major travel disruptions. The storm will funnel cold air and freezing temperatures into parts of the Southeast into midweek. Meanwhile, a new major storm is forecast to bring heavy rain, heavy high-country snow and major flooding to California into tonight and Wednesday. The worst conditions will pivot through Southern California and the Los Angeles area tonight. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Monday 94 at West Palm Beach, FL National Low Monday -21 at Daniel, WY _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather