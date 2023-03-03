The Nation's Weather for Friday, March 3, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A major storm will swing from the lower Mississippi Valley to the Great Lakes region today. As the storm's moisture encounters cold air, a stripe of heavy snow will extend from parts of Missouri to northern Illinois, the Lower Peninsula of Michigan and portions of Pennsylvania and New York. Snow will spread over much of New England tonight. Drenching rain is in store south of the snow zone with severe thunderstorms from the Ohio Valley to parts of the Southeast and upper Gulf Coast region. Spotty snow will affect the Rockies. While much of California and the Southwest enjoy a break of dry conditions, a new storm is forecast to approach the Northwest with rain along the Washington and Oregon coasts and snow over the Cascades. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Thursday 102 at Zapata, TX National Low Thursday -20 at Farson, WY _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather