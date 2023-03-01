The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, March 1, 2023 _____ NATIONAL SUMMARY A weak storm system compared to what may follow later this week will spread a swath of accumulating snow and flurries from eastern Montana and the Dakotas to central Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and northern Michigan today. Moisture from that storm will bring a bit of rain, snow and a wintry mix to the Northeast tonight into Thursday. South of this storm, showers and thunderstorms are forecast to erupt over the middle and lower parts of the Mississippi Valley. A major storm will brew in the Southwest. That storm will bring low-elevation rain showers to Southern California and the Arizona deserts. However, locally heavy snow will fall over the mountains in the two states and extend northeastward to Utah, Colorado and northern New Mexico. The next stop for the storm will be the Central states Thursday. SPECIAL WEATHER No new information for this time period. WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS No new information for this time period. DAILY EXTREMES National High Tuesday 98 at Zapata, TX National Low Tuesday -15 at Presque Isle, ME _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather