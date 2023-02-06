The Nation's Weather for Monday, February 6, 2023

NATIONAL SUMMARY

There will be a few flurries across the interior Northeast

through early today. Aside from that, the majority of the

East Coast will remain dry. The Southeast will be mainly

sunny in addition to remaining dry. The weather in the West

will be a bit more unsettled, however, with periods of snow

expected across much of the higher elevations of the

Rockies. Mountains from Arizona and New Mexico up to Idaho

and Montana can all receive a bit of snow. A bit of coastal

rain is forecast for northwestern Oregon and western

Washington before transitioning to snow in the mountains.

Snow will then begin along a front extending into Minnesota

in the afternoon. Farther south along the same front, rain

is likely in Iowa. It will be rather windy across the

Plains, especially from Minnesota to Missouri.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 85 at Marathon, FL

National Low Sunday -16 at Williams Fork Dam, CO

