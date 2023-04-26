WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

242 AM EDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Fairfield County. In New

Jersey, Western Passaic County. In New York, Orange and Putnam

Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern New Haven County. In New

Jersey, Western Bergen County. In New York, Rockland and

Northern Westchester Counties.

