WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 635 PM EDT Sun Apr 23 2023 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Passaic, northwestern Bergen, eastern Orange and Rockland Counties through 715 PM EDT... At 634 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wallkill to Greenwood Lake. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Newburgh, Ringwood, Suffern, Monroe, Walden, West Point, Warwick, Goshen, Sloatsburg, New Windsor, Gardnertown, Chester, Montgomery, Greenwood Lake and Florida. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4163 7425 4160 7425 4158 7413 4161 7413 4160 7409 4161 7407 4158 7405 4159 7395 4154 7399 4151 7400 4146 7400 4142 7397 4102 7417 4115 7443 4120 7437 4123 7442 4163 7426 TIME...MOT...LOC 2234Z 308DEG 14KT 4158 7413 4122 7431 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____