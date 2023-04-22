WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

807 PM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Passaic and

Orange Counties through 900 PM EDT...

At 806 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Cuddebackville to near Florida in Orange

County NY. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Middletown, West Milford, Ringwood, Port Jervis, Walden, Warwick,

Goshen, Howells, Bloomingdale, Chester, Montgomery, Greenwood Lake,

Florida, Cuddebackville and Otisville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4150 7448 4157 7442 4163 7426 4160 7425

4159 7413 4100 7431 4102 7443 4105 7445

4104 7450 4109 7450 4121 7437 4136 7470

4140 7474 4143 7474 4143 7476 4149 7476

TIME...MOT...LOC 0006Z 211DEG 25KT 4146 7457 4131 7432

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Schenectady, northwestern Columbia, Albany, northeastern Greene,

south central Saratoga and southwestern Rensselaer Counties through

845 PM EDT...

At 807 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Coxsackie, or 11 miles northwest of Hudson, moving north at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, half inch hail, and heavy rain.

possible. Heavy rains could cause flooding.

Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Rotterdam, East Greenbush, Cohoes,

Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Scotia, Hudson, Delmar, Latham,

Guilderland, Niskayuna, Menands, New Baltimore, Ravena, Coxsackie and

Voorheesville.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 between exits 10 and 26.

Interstate 890 between exits 1b and 9.

Interstate 87 between exits 21 and 7.

Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 9.

LAT...LON 4226 7403 4284 7403 4283 7357 4224 7377

TIME...MOT...LOC 0007Z 184DEG 42KT 4240 7389

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

