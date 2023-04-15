WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

923 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

Areas of fog have developed across portions of the area this

morning. Some of the fog is reducing visibility to as low as one-

half mile, although fog may become locally dense into the mid

morning hours. A Dense Fog Advisory may be needed if visibilities

decrease to one quarter mile or less across a large area.

Motorists traveling this morning should be prepared to encounter

sudden changes in visibility. Use low beam headlights and keep a

safe distance between your vehicle and the one ahead of you.

