WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 26, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 425 AM EST Wed Jan 25 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern New London, Southern Middlesex and Southern New London Counties. In New York, Northwest Suffolk, Northeast Suffolk, Southwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk, Northern Nassau and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally higher wind gusts to 60 mph are possible if isolated thunderstorm activity develops into the area tonight. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____