NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

323 PM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of

an inch.

* WHERE...Western Essex County in northern New York, the Northeast

Kingdom, and portions of central and southern Vermont.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact this evening's commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A wintry mix of precipitation will

continue through this evening across the Advisory area. Areas

above 1500 ft will see the greatest snow and ice accumulations.

The wintry mix will transition into mainly rain towards late

evening as temperatures warm above freezing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.

