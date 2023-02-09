WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 10, 2023

_____

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

244 PM EST Thu Feb 9 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Northern Erie, Genesee, and

Wyoming counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Friday.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...Livingston, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

* WHERE...Jefferson county.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather