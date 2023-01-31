WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

516 AM EST Tue Jan 31 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches in the most persistent lake snows. The highest snow

amounts are expected in northern Wayne, northern Cayuga, and far

southern Oswego counties.

* WHERE...Wayne, Northern Cayuga, and Oswego counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If

traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and

visibilities.

